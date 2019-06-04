Hyderabad: South beauty Kajal Aggarwal is quite active on social networking site Instagram. The ‘Special 26’ actor enjoys a huge fan following on the social media and posts pictures of her day to day life to keep fans updated.

Recently, Kajal shared some breathtaking pictures of hers chilling by the poolside in a gorgeous bikini. Accompanying the actress was her sister Nisha Aggrawal and her nephew Ishaan and together the trio made the best of their relaxing pool party.

A day back, the Singham actress had shared a no make-up picture that also had gone viral. It is the post that she captioned on the picture that is making fans love her more. On the professional front, Kajal will next be seen in ‘Paris Paris’ which is the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s hit movie ‘Queen’.