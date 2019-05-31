Hyderabad: South beauty Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most talented Indian actresses and has featured in Hindi as well as many regional films.

She is a well known face down South and has the credit of working with all the superstars. Recently, the ‘Singham’ actress received an invite for PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. But, unfortunately, she couldn’t make it to the event.

Since my invite arrived late, couldn’t make it to Delhi in time. Feeling terribly bad about it. More power to you for a glorious term 👊🏻🙏🏻🇮🇳 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 30, 2019

However, the actress did try her best to make amends and wrote a heartfelt note on her Instagram account thanking the Prime Minister and the President for inviting her and wished them ‘a glorious term’ ahead.

Kajal also elaborated that her invitation arrived late hence she couldn’t make it to Delhi in time.