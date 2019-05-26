Bhubaneswar: Around 25 lakh farmers of Odisha will get the first instalment of financial benefit under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme after Naveen Patnaik’s swearing-in for the fifth consecutive term.

On the same day of the swearing-in ceremony, scheduled to be held at the IDCO Exhibition Ground here on May 29, Naveen will distribute the amount to beneficiaries at a special programme at the State Secretariat.

While 6-7 lakh farmers will receive financial assistance on the very day through direct benefit transfer, the rest will get the same within the next two days.

Naveen, during his election campaigns across the state, had promised to provide financial assistance to eligible farmers on the first day of the formation of BJD government in the state in 2019.

Around 42 lakh farmers had earlier received the first instalment of financial assistance under the scheme. Later, the amount could not be given to the rest of the beneficiaries as the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state for the elections.

Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Cooperation Department have initiated necessary preparations for the transfer of the amount to the bank account of the rest of farmers. The preparations were reviewed at a meeting at the State Secretariat chaired by the Chief Secretary.

