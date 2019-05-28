Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of ace Odisha mountaineer Kalpana Dash who died while descending from Mount Everest May 23 has been retrieved Tuesday and brought back to Base Camp IV, according to an official close to Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha.

“We have been informed that the search and rescue team of sherpas were successful in tracing and bringing back the mortal remains of mountaineer late Kalpana Dash to Base Camp IV, today (tuesday),” the official said.

“Following the completion of the formalities at the Base Camp tomorrow (Wednesday) the body will be flown to Kathmandu. However, we still aren’t sure that when her body will be brought back in the state,” the official added.

Earlier, Monday night, Kalpana’s body was brought down to the foothills of the mountain range, her nephew Gourishankar Dash had stated. Two members of Kalpana’s family along with a government representative have already reached Kathmandu Monday for all requirements.

The 53-year-old Kalpana left for the Everest April 23 along with Kanchimaya Tamang of Nepal and Liyamu Ma of China. The three successfully reached the summit and it was during their return, when Kalpana felt uneasiness in her breathing and collapsed near the Balcony area.

This was Kalpana’s fourth attempt to climb the Mt Everest. She failed in her first two attempts in 2004 and 2006 before successfully scaling in 2008.

Meanwhile this is not the only case of casualty this year as 48-year-old Biplab Baidya and 46-year-old Kuntal Kanrar (both from West Bengal) have also lost their lives while climbing Mount Kanchenjunga.