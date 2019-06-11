Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has announced that the education system in the state will be revamped on the lines of the system in South Korea.

Taking inspiration from South Korea’s education system — considered as one of the best in the world– the education system in the state will be changed so that it is able to provide speedy employment to students by developing their creative skills.

Education Department officials said that in South Korea, High school graduates get employed easily because there is an attempt to enhance the creativity of children through education.

To study the same, a team of experts toured the country from June 1-6. The team visited two government schools, one university and two vocational training centers and reviewed their education system.

The team members Monday appraised State Education Department head Rashmi Arun Shami about the education system in South Korea and told her about the innovative ways in which students can be taugh.

They informed that the schools there take the help of information technology companies for vocational training and these companies then conduct placements in the school to hire the graduating students.

The team suggested the Department to bring in structural reforms, make action plans related to classroom teaching, and take up other creative measures in schools.

Shami said that based on the report by the experts’ team, the Department will soon introduce a creativity-based education policy for the state.

(IANS)