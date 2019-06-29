Osaka: President Donald Trump is weighing in on Democratic Presidential debate that took place Thursday, arguing that California Sen. Kamala Harris has gotten too much credit for a blistering attack on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump offered his assessment during a press conference that marked the end of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Harris has been widely praised for her move highlighting Biden’s opposition to public school busing during the 1970s.

But according to Trump she was given far too much credit for what she did and her answers came ‘right out of a box’.

Trump also added that Biden was no Winston Churchill — a reference to the great orator — but argued his performance wasn’t that bad.

Trump is also threatening without evidence that the markets will crash if a Democrat beats him.

AP