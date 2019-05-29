Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, is ready to showcase her acting talent once more. She has started preparations for her role in the upcoming film ‘Panga’.

Director Ashwiny posted Tuesday a photograph of Kangana in which she is seen playing kabaddi. As this film portrays the life of an upcoming kabaddi player, Kangana is leaving no stone unturned to portray the role in the perfect manner.

In the picture Kangana wearing black track pants and white T-shirt and she is getting ready for the game with other girls.

While sharing the photo Ashwiny tweeted, “We are gearing up. #Pangastories #Kabaddi.”

Along with Kangana, the other actors showcasing their talent in ‘Panga’ are Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Tripathi.

The film is slated to release January 24, 2020. It is also set to clash with Remo D’Souza’s ‘Street Dancer 3D’, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Kangana will also be seen in ‘Mental Hai Kya’ alongside Rajkummar Rao and ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

PNN/Agencies