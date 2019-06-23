From Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Mary Kom, sport biopics usually tend to generate great revenue at the box office. As per reports, a few filmmakers are now eyeing to make a biopic on Olympic sprinter Dutee Chand.

In a recent interview, Dutee revealed that actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have reached out to her for the rights. “I have got requests from so many filmmakers who are keen to make my biopic, but I haven’t given the nod yet. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Rakeysh Mehra, a lot of actors and actresses have independently reached out. With the number of requests coming my way, lagta hai meri story bahut hit hogi,” the sprinter said.

When asked about who would she prefer to portray her character on screen, Dutee said, “I think Priyanka Chopra did a very good job in Mary Kom. While I don’t know who will eventually be selected, I think Kangana Ranaut can portray me perfectly on screen, I like her as an actress.”

Well, the exchange of compliments did not end there as Kangana replied saying, “That’s very kind of Duteeji. I am humbled that she feels I am worthy of playing her.” We are guessing it won’t be too long before we get to hear the official announcement.