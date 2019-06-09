BHUBANESWAR: ‘Kanya Kiran’, a massive awareness programme to stop violence against women and girl child, will be carried out at global level from the next year, announced Achyuta Samanta, founder, KIIT & KISS.

He was speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the programme’s coordinators, volunteers and participants here Sunday. Violence against women and girl child has no place in civilized society, he stated, while eliciting support from general public to ensure zero incidence of this social plague. The third edition of Kanya Kiran will start from Monday.

Addressing the audience, Anuradha Biswal, Olympian, said, “KIIT & KISS has always endeavored in something new for the betterment of the society. Today the time has come to give the girl child her due importance.”

‘Kanya Kiran’ is a valuable initiative and concept of Samanta to spread awareness on violence against women and girl child. Biswal expressed her gratitude to Samanta for this noble concept. Sasmita Samanta, Registrar, KIIT, said, “The world is proceeding with proper coordination between Nature, People and Technology. We have to maintain the balance with these three systems or else we will face many problems.

‘Kanya Kiran’ was launched by Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in association with UN Women and Kalinga Fellowship in all the 30 districts of Odisha June 3 last year. In a mobilization of scale and spread unheard of before, the programme covered all the Panchayats of the State, spreading awareness on social evils of violence against women and girl child among millions of households.

Over 3000 staff members of KISS and KIIT, most of whom were women, were actively involved as coordinators and volunteers. They disseminated the message at household level in villages amid overwhelming response.

Last year, the awareness programme was successful in touching public conscience. It had a positive impact in curbing the problem of violence against women and girl child, said intellectuals.