Mumbai: Bharat actor, Sunil Grover was applauded for his performance in the Salman Khan starrer. His role as ‘Vilayati’ in the movie has been loved and praised by the audiences.

Sunil who rose to limelight from ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil and ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ split in 2016 over some feud and ever since has denied to come together with Kapil.

But according to latest reports, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are joining hands. In fact, reports also suggest that celebrities like Salman Khan tried to convince both of them to come together. However, Sunil Grover was busy for Bharat movie.

During an interview, Kapil had also previously said in one of his interviews that Sunil is busy as he has some film commitments including Bharat and Patakha. He further stated that he has discussed about the concept of the show with Sunil who will be joining the show after he gets free from his commitments. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, Bharat has been roaring at the box office ever since it has got released.

PNN/Agencies