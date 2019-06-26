Mumbai: Karan Johar’s father and producer Yash Johar’s films were popular for their high budget sets and songs shot in exotic locations around the globe.

Born September 6, 1929 in Lahore, Yash is the founder of Dharma Productions. They have produced some superhit films such as ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Yash said goodbye to the world June 26, 2004 at the age of 74.

His family came to Delhi after the partition.

Here, Yash’s father opened a sweet shop called ‘Nanking Sweets’. Yash was the most educated among his nine siblings. Because of this, his father asked him to sit at the shop and look after the accounts, although he did not like it at all.

Yash’s mother supported him and told him to go to Mumbai.

Later, she stole money and jewellery from the house to make arrangements for the same.

Yash reached Mumbai but initially had to struggle a lot.

He was trying to become a photographer in the Times of India newspaper. In those days, the director Asif was busy with the shooting for ‘Mughal-e-Azam’.

Meanwhile, Yash took a photograph of Madhubala. It was said that Madhubala didn’t pose for anyone but Yash was able to speak decent English at the time which impressed her and she allowed him to take her pictures.

Then when he reached the TOI office with the photos, he got a job.

Yash was a religious man as well and used to pray every morning. He also built a small temple in his house. Perhaps the same impression can be seen in his films too.

