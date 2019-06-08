Mumbai: A photo of Kareena Kapoor, from her Tuscany family trip, has been going viral after it was shared by her fan-clubs. Sadly, the 38-year-old actress was trolled for “looking old.”

A user wrote, “She has grown old.” Some even referred to as ‘Aunty’. Another wrote ‘She looks aged and lifeless while another wrote, ‘She is getting old now’ and called her ‘Old Kareena’.

Some users didn’t hesitate to troll the actress for looking “malnourished” in the selfie. Comments such as “Give her some glucose”, “please eat some food”, “Looks unwell and undernourished” are a dark reminder of when she was brutally trolled for “looking like a skeleton” in a photo that showed off her toned mid-riff last year.

However, her fans jumped to her defence with comments such as “old is gold” and how “gorgeous” the selfie is. Kareena Kapoor is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and they are parents to 2-year-old son Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor has often been body-shamed and targeted by trolls for her bold appearances. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is currently working on Good News with Akshay Kumar. She also has Takht and Angrezi Medium in her line-up.