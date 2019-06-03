Taimur Ali Khan is in Tuscany with parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Kareena’s manager Poonam Damania has shared the latest photos of the Pataudis on Instagram. The family is certainly giving some major summer vacation goals to all.

Poonam has posted many photos of Kareena, Saif and Taimur on a vacation in Tuscany.

“Hello from Tuscany from the Pataudi’s,” read the caption of a photo featuring Kareena, Taimur and Saif. “Monday morning with the Pataudi’s ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” is the caption of another photo.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan posed for a few photos and the caption read, “Soaking in the sun.”