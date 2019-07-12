Hindi movie superstar Kareena Kapoor is always in limelight thanks to the paparazzi that is perennially behind her trail.

The actress is now back in India from her trip to London where she was shooting for Irrfan Khan’s ‘Angrezi Medium’.

Recently, a picture of Kareena wearing a no make-up look went viral on social media.

For some reason, the photo did not go down well with social media users, many of whom resorted to trolling an abuse, to the extent of calling her ‘old’.

Earlier, pictures of Kareena and hubby Saif Ali Khan along with their son Taimur Ali Khan were breaking the internet. The celebrity family took some time off work to enjoy the gorgeous Tuscany in Italy.

Kareena was asked on a chat show to read out a mean comment from a troll on social media.

The comment read: “Go to hell Saif Ali Khan. You not a shame to let your wife wearing bikini.”

To which, the actress replied: “Who is Saif but to stop me from wearing a bikini? I don’t think my relationship is as such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such things or what? I don’t think so at all. I think we share a very responsible relationship. He trusts me…and whether I am wearing a bikini then obviously there’s a reason I am wearing it..I am taking a dip.”

On work front, Kareena will next be seen in Raj Mehta’s ‘Good News’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’.

PNN