Mumbai: We know Kareena Kapoor likes to take great care of her fitness regardless of how busy her schedule is. She never compromises with workouts.

It seems Bebo keeps up with her fitness regime during holidays too.

Yes, you read that write. Despite being on a vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena made sure that she does not skip on her workout.

In a video which went viral, Kareena can be seen performing squats along with a weight bag sporting a black sports bralette with a pair of black tights.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Kareena was in Tuscany and stayed there for six days with her family. Then they will fly to London where Saif will start shooting for his next, Jawani Jaaneman.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in December release ‘Good News’ opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has ‘Angrezi Medium’ in her belt, which will be Irrfan Khan’s comeback movie.

Kareena is also part of Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’.

Recently, she debuted in television industry as one of the judges on reality show ‘Dance India Dance’ while Saif will be seen on second season of Netflix’s ‘Sacred Games’.

PNN/Agencies