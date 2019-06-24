London: Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma partied away in a club here.

Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan too was a part of the night out along with the two sisters.

Karisma Sunday uploaded an Instagram story featuring her along with Saif and Kareena and wrote, ‘Family’.

In another picture, she is seen with Kareena and they are dressed in black ensembles.

“Twinning once again”, Karisma captioned the image.

On worKareena recently signed Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is inspired by the 1994 American comedy-drama Forrest Gump. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. Aamir and Kareena will share the screen for the third time after Talaash, and 3 Idiots.

Kareena, who was last seen in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, will next star in Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also feature in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.

