Mumbai: After ruling the silver screen, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now going to debut in the television industry.

According to reports, Kareena will appear as a judge in the popular dancing show ‘Dance India Dance’. While talking to the media Kareena looked very excited about the show and also revealed many other secrets about Taimur.

She added that she agreed to judge the TV show, which is an eight-hour shift, only on one condition. Kareena said that she wanted to give time to her family so she did not want to do a 12-hours shift and will instead be shooting for only eight.

Kareena was also asked about Taimur’s love for dance, o which she replied: “Yes, Taimur does dance but a little.”

When asked what Taimur likes to watch on TV, Kareena said that he is not allowed to watch TV right now.

“But when he gets a little big, he can watch whatever he likes,” said Kareena.

On Taimur being surrounded the media all the time, Kareena said that she is just too overprotective when it comes to his son.

Kareena, Bosco Martis and Raftar will judge Dance India Dance while Dheeraj of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ will host the show.