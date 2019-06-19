New Delhi: A day after the Congress suspended its MLA R. Roshan Baig, the party Wednesday dissolved the Karnataka Congress Committee, sparing state unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and Working President Easwar Khandre.

The Congress announced this in an official statement.

The move comes a day after the party suspended senior legislator from Bengaluru Roshan Baig for ‘anti-party activities’.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) approved Baig’s suspension on the recommendation of the Karnataka unit following an investigation into his activities.

Baig has been in the news of late for wrong reasons, including his alleged involvement in a multi-crore Ponzi scheme operated by jewellery trader Mohammed Mansoor Khan who fled India June 8.

IANS