New Delhi: Union minister Prakash Javadekar Wednesday hit out at the Congress for “disturbing” the Rajya Sabha, alleging that the opposition party was not letting the House function over its internal problems in Karnataka.

Congress members Wednesday disrupted proceedings in the Upper House for the second day over the Karnataka crisis and accused the BJP of trying to destabilise its coalition government with the JD(S) there. The House saw two adjournments in the pre-lunch period that saw the washing out of the Zero Hour and the Question Hour.

This is the second day in a row during the current session of Parliament that the Rajya Sabha failed to transact any business. “Congress is disturbing the House even after the massive loss in the elections and after a decisive mandate they, as well as everybody, is expected (to ensure) that the Houses run smoothly,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

“Now they are raising the issue of a state which is not allowed here. They are charging that the BJP is poaching, but actually it is the Congress which is doing all kinds of efforts,” he told reporters.

Javadekar accused the Congress of offering ministerial berths to rebel MLAs and giving other “lollipops”. It is an internal party problem as those MLAs who have resigned have blamed their own leadership, Javadekar said.

The year-old Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition government in Karnataka is on the brink of collapse after a spate of resignations by MLAs. The Karnataka Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member assembly is 113.