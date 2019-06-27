Bengaluru: A high alert has been sounded across Karnataka following the arrest of a suspected terrorist — a Bangladeshi national — by the NIA in the state’s Doddaballapura town, officials said Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Karnataka Home Minister M.B. Patil said the suspect is allegedly linked to a terror organisation.

Doddaballapura is around 600 km away from the state capital.

“I had a meeting with the CID officials and as a precautionary measure a high-alert has been sounded across Karnataka,” the Minister said.

Refusing to speak on the recovery of two live-bombs allegedly thrown out by the suspected terrorist in Ramanagara town on Wednesday, he said: “Since it comes under the jurisdiction of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), I have nothing to say on the incident but only extend all co-operation.”

IANS