Mumbai: Rumored couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who are busy in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial movie ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ were spotted chilling in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

The two actors were busy shooting for their upcoming film. Apart from their shooting schedule, Sara and Kartik are seen chilling in the mighty mountains. A few pictures of the duo have gone viral on the social media platform.

In the photos, Kartik and Sara can be seen striking a pose for the camera. Another picture is a candid one and has their backs facing the camera. The photos are being circulated on Kartik and Sara’s fan pages online.

Take a look.

In another pic Sara and Kartik are seen donning traditional Himachali caps.

In other one, they are posing adorably for the camera as Kartik enjoys a cup of tea.

Earlier, the couple was spotted with half covered faces taking a stroll on the streets of picturesque Shimla.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. She will also be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan.

While, Kartik Aaryan’s last release Lukka Chuppi turned out to box office blockbuster. Kartik will also be seen Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

PNN/Agencies