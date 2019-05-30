Mumbai: Only a while back Kartik Aryan used to be romantically associated with Sara Ali Khan. However, nowadays, he is linked with Ananya Pandey in media reports.

Kartik, who shares a fine chemistry with both the actors, would never have thought that he will have to choose between them as costar.

Actually, Kartik and Ananya appeared in actress Neha Dhupia’s chat show in which Neha asked Kartik to pick between Sarah and Ananya. And guess what! Kartik chose Ananya over Sarah.

Explaining the reasons for choosing Ananya, Kartik said that he knows Ananya better.

While praising Karthik, Ananya said, “He is a very good friend. We’re also doing a film together titled ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ and have a very comfortable equation. We get along really well. I love spending time with him.”

On work front, Kartik will be seen in the movie ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ with Sarah Ali Khan. The shooting of this movie has been over.

On the other hand, Kartik will share screen space with Ananya in Pati Patni Aur Who directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

PNN/Agencies