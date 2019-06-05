New Delhi: Intensive questioning of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi has revealed that she came in close contact with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) kingpin Hafeez Saaed through a serving Pakistan army officer. The officer also happens to be a relative of Andriba, the leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, who is presently being interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with two other separatist leaders.

A science graduate from Kashmir University, Andrabi hit the news headlines when she unfurled a Pakistan flag and recited the Pakistani anthem in Srinagar four years ago. Sources said that the brain behind this brazen act of Andriba was of Saeed.

Sources in the NIA said Wednesday that Andrabi’s nephew is a captain in the Pakistan army. Her other close relatives are also having links with Pakistan army and its intelligence agency ISI. Andriba also has relatives in Dubai and Saudi Arabia through whom she received regular funds used for subversive activities against India.

The case (RC-10/2017) registered by the NIA against Andrabi suggests that Saeed, the Amir of Jamaat-ud-Dawa and mastermind behind terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, was funding her for aggravating the law and order situation in the valley. Intelligence inputs reveal that hawala operators linked with Lashkar operatives in Saudi Arabia and Lahore played a key role in providing a cash flow to Andriba.

Sources said that besides Andrabi, separatist leaders Shabir Shah and Masarat Alam are also being interrogated by the NIA sleuths. The three separatists, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, faced an investigation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the NIA for receiving funds and conniving with terrorists of organisations such as Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar.

The case is personally being monitored by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who spearheads the Centre’s strategy in the Valley on the terror front.

IANS