Mumbai: ‘Bharat’ starrer Katrina Kaif is busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’ opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

After the massive success of ‘Bharat’ the gorgeous ‘Kat’ has revealed that she wants to do similar kinds of films.

During an interview, the actress reportedly said, “I want to do roles which I’ve not done before. It can be an offbeat film like ‘Gone Girl’ or something like ‘Chaalbaaz’, where you are playing double roles, and is a quirky fun comedy.” Katrina also said that she is dying to do a film like which has the perfect script for her.

Katrina will be seen Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi next. In the film, Akshay who plays the lead protagonist will portray the role of ‘Veer Sooryavanshi’ as the chief of the anti-terrorism squad. The cop drama is scheduled to release March 27, 2020.

PNN/Agencies