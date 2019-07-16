Mexico City: Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif, who turned 36 Tuesday, is living it up on the beaches of Mexico. The actress took to Instagram to share a photograph that captures her posing in a white swimsuit on the serene beaches.

She captioned the image with her birthday cake, the Mexican flag and heart emojis.

Netizens including her friends from film fraternity flooded Kagtrina with birthday wishes and blessings Tuesday, but it was the actress’ friend, actor Arjun Kapoor, whose witty quip garnered attention.

“You have basically gone on a photo shoot. Okay, on your birthday I shall be nice to you Katrina. Have a super birthday, you are a mad kind kind goofy soul and I love you because of your nonsense not despite it…. (sic),” Arjun posted on social media.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda called the actress “gorgeous” while Madhuri Dixit tweeted: “Happy birthday. Stay beautiful and wonderful always. Lots of love and best wishes.”

Farah Khan, who recently choreographed Katrina in the recreated version of the “Tip tip barsa paani” for the upcoming Sooryavanshi, posted a heartfelt message. “Happiest birthday Katrina Kaif. Angels fly because they take themselves lightly. Go spread your wings this year baby. Love you,” Farah wrote alongside an image of herself with Katrina.

Director Zoya Akhtar commented: “Birthday Mexico Happy. Kiss miss.” Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote: “Happy birthday. Will spend all day liking your posts.”

On the film front, post the success of “Bharat”, Katrina is currently busy with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Sooryavanshi”. Talking about her journey in Bollywood so far, Katrina feels she has “miles to go”.

“I have miles to go. The point is to try and get better, to portray different characters, and to work harder with every film. My work is giving a huge amount of creative satisfaction and I’m really enjoying discovering different characters,” Katrina recently told IANS.