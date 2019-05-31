Mumbai: Appearing in Neha Dhupia’s chat show, actress Katrina Kaif talked about marriage. But she was not talking about hers, but that of Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt and Mallika Arora – Arjun Kapoor.

Neha asked Katrina, who was in the show to promote her upcoming film ‘Bharat,’ as to which of the two marriages she will attend. Katrina said, “I will go to Arjun’s wedding because he is my rakhi brother. I will make him dance on ‘Sheela Ki Jawani’ on his wedding day.

Katrina and Arjun share a great rapport. Katrina said, “I asked Arjun – would you like to be my rakhi brother then he was like ‘No’ and I was like, ‘Arjun, you’re going to be my rakhi brother’.”

It is worth mentioning that Ranbir and Katrina were in a relationship for about seven years before breaking up in 2016. Now Ranbir is dating Alia.

Katrina and Alia are quite good friends. Both share their photos regularly on various social media platforms. On the work front, Katrina is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Bharat. The film will hit the screens June 5.

PNN/Agencies