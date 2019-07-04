Mumbai: Besides being a successful actor, Salman Khan is also known as an example of fitness at the age of 53. He often shares his gym workout pictures and videos on social media.

Salman recently revealed his plans of opening 300 gyms across India by 2020.

So there is no doubt that Salman is also a fitness icon of many celebrities.

As a result, when Katrina was questioned in an interview, she said that she takes inspiration from Salman in terms of fitness.

Katrina commented on Salman’s fitness post and said, “It’s just amazing how his passion for fitness is growing with every passing day.”

Katrina also praised Akshay Kumar. She said, “I think Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. They are so passionate about their fitness training and work really hard towards achieving their fitness training.”

On the professional front, Katrina will be next seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’ opposite Akshay. Her last movie ‘Bharat’ along with Salman was a box office hit. Salman is gearing up for the third installment of ‘Dabangg’. His movie ‘Inshallah’, alongside Alia Bhatt, will be releasing on Eid 2020.

PNN/Agencies