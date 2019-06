Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s latest outing ‘Bharat’ has set the box office on fire. The film was released on the special occasion of Eid and ever since then, it is ruling at the box office.

Recently, Atul Agnihotri and Katrina Kaif took to their Instagram profile to update us that the film crossed the target of 250 crores at the box office.

Atul took to his Twitter profile to share the news. He wrote, ”’Bharat’ takes the world by Storm by recording a Gross Worldwide Box-Office Collection of 250 Crores and counting…#BharatCrosses250Crores @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar @itsBhushanKumar #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @bindasbhidu @nikhilnamit @reellifeprodn @SKFilmsOfficial @tseries”.

Katrina also thanked her fans for all the love.