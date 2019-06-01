Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor and headlines are inseparable. Now it is Janhvi’s gym look that has put her again in headline.

Actress Katina Kaif, who is busy with the promotions of ‘Bharat’ recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show. During the show she was asked to name a celebrity who goes OTT (over the top) in his/her gym and workout looks.

On this Katrina replied, “Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Janhvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.”

On work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in key roles. Katrina essays the role of Kumud Raina in the film that is slated to release June 5.

While Janhvi is shooting for Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, she will also be working in Karan Johar’s Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.