Mumbai: Bharat star Katrina Kaif is busy shooting for her upcoming film Sooryavanshi along with superstar Akshay Kumar, directed by Rohit Shetty. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle and posted the preparation video of ‘Tip Tip’ Barsha Pani’ remake that went viral.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is winning hearts for her sweet gesture. Fans love her cool attitude. In a video that has gone viral, a fan is seen trying to take a selfie with the actress at the airport.

Instead of losing her calm, Katrina held her ground and politely asked the fan to click the photo from a little distance in hindi. She can be read saying, “Aaramse. Wahan se karo”

Take a look at the video:

This sweet gesture and the way Katrina handled the situation gifted her many praises from netizens.

A person said, “Of course seeing your favorite celeb and becoming super excited is necessary but going insane and attacking that person is not okay! But absolutely love the way Katrina handled the situation with so much ease!”

On the professional front, Kat will be seen romancing Akshay in ‘Sooryavanshi’ which is all set to hit the theatres March 27, 2019.

PNN/Agencies