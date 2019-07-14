After entertaining audience with her stellar performance in Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’, Katrina Kaif has taken some time out from her busy schedule and headed to Mexico for a vacation.

The diva has been quite active on social media and shared another sizzling picture of herself donning a colourful monokini amidst the azure waters of Mexico. Earlier she floored all her fans by sharing a breathtaking bikini picture and now this one is sure to mesmerise her fans once again.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina has completed the Hyderabad shoot of her upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’ co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film which is helmed by Rohit Shetty will hit the theatres in March 2020.