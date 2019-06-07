Sabitri Brata is a sacred day for every married Hindu Odia woman. Wearing new sarees and putting on red bangles, the women worship the mythological character Sabitri, who managed to bring her husband back from death. On the day, women keep a fast and worship Sabitri for the good health and long life of their spouses. Later in the day, they seek the blessings of their husbands and the elderly in their communities. The practice dates to ancient times. In the 21st century, do women believe in such rituals? Sunday POST caught up with some prominent women to find out if Sabitri Brata holds significance for them.

Namrata Chadha, a former member of the State Commission for Women and Juvenile Justice Board, says, “I do believe that traditions are our identities. The moment you stop believing in your traditions and culture, it will lead to moral degradation in the society. I am not saying that we should blindly follow in the footsteps of Sabitri. I value the tradition but don’t like women asking their husbands for expensive sarees and imported fruits. As I am from the northern part of India, I observe Karwa Chauth, a festival similar to Sabitri Puja. I started observing Sabitri Brata almost 25 years ago, thanks to some of my Odia friends. They suggested that I should keep Sabitri Brata being a resident of Odisha.”

Recollecting an incident related to Sabitri Brata, Namrata says, “When I was in the women’s commission, a boy from a poor family approached me seeking justice for his sister. After my intervention in the matter, his sister finally got justice. A few days before Sabitri Brata, he came to my place with a bag full of fruits and a new saree for me. When I declined to take all those things from him, he refused to leave my house. He said, “You are like my eldest sister. My sister is leading a happy life because of you. As you know, married girls do Sabitri after getting a saree and fruits from their parents and brothers. I have travelled a long distance to come here so that my sister (me) would do the puja. I will be obliged if you receive a small token of affection from me.’ His words touched my heart and I received his gifts. He was very affectionate and respectful to me.”

She continues: “My daughter married into an Odia family. I usually take the help of my friends when I have to send things on any occasion because there are so many festivals in Odisha. I feel people who believe in tradition and culture are humble, organised and down-to-earth.”

Surekha Sundari Swain, State NSS officer-cum-deputy secretary of higher education department, Odisha, says, “Yes, I keep the Sabitri Brata. I wear a new saree and eat only fruits the whole day as part of the rituals. My husband buys a saree and other things a few days in advance. I believe Sabitri Brata is a matter of showing care and respect for the husband. Observing Sabitri only improves the ties between couples. During my first Sabitri Brata, I joined a group of women and performed the puja with them.”

Nibedita Acharya, coordinator of Youth Affairs department, says, “I keep the fast because the women in my family used to observe it. Be it a Sabitri Brata book or a Sudasa Brata book, they were penned by male authors. I must say that these books were written in a superficial and exaggerated way. We had a male-dominated society earlier. Men used to treat women as slaves. The Sabitri Brata scripture was written during those days to make women feel that men are superior to them. If I bow down to my husband on that day, I am Sabitri. Who decides this? We should have love and respect for each other which is more important than observing any ritual. On the other hand, it is okay to observe such rituals to lead a disciplined lifestyle.”

Latika Pradhan, an MLA from Kabisurya Nagar, says, “I got into politics when I was only 21 and was not yet married. Fasting for me was very normal because I used to skip lunches while doing my bit for society as a people’s representative. When it comes to Sabitri Brata, I do it because I am a part of the system.”

Renowned writer Pratibha Ray says, “Frankly speaking, I don’t follow such rituals blindly. I feel that being religious and spiritual are two different things. If Sabitri Brata has such power, there would be no widow in India. However, the absence of a spiritual atmosphere can lead to moral decline in society. My mother-in-law and mother used to observe Sabitri. I also observe it, so also my daughter. But the women who lead a very busy lifestyle may observe the festival as per their convenience. Should they eat only fruits the whole day just because it is the tradition? Another question is, why should only women observe fast? Why don’t men keep a fast? Just by fasting, one cannot be loyal to one’s husband. We should respect our partner and care for him. That does not mean that I am advising women not to do Sabitri. But women should not demand expensive sarees from their husbands to do the Brata. Believe it or not, my husband has not bought a single saree for me for this festival. I feel it is not necessary to go to temple on the day, and that’s it. Being a working woman, I had no time to follow many rituals. And I was lucky to have a supportive mother-in-law who understood my situation and never forced me to follow traditions and customs blindly.”

Well known singer Sushmita Das says, “Being an Odia woman, I do Sabitri. No matter how successful I am, I cannot forget my traditions and culture. It’s true that I don’t fast because I suffer from low blood pressure all the time. But I wear a new saree and do puja. Besides, I often have music programmes on that day. If I skip meals, it would be difficult to perform. My in-laws also don’t follow such traditions blindly. When I did Sabitri Brata for the first time, I bowed before my husband and elderly people because I had seen my mother doing that before my father and other seniors after performing puja. But my mother-in-law told me, you need not bow low to prove that you love and respect your husband. If you truly love him, respect him, and that is enough.”

The Sabitri legend

Sabitri was the beautiful daughter of King Aswapati of Madra. She selected Satyavan, a prince in exile who was living in the forest with his blind father Dyumatsen, as her life partner despite learning that he was doomed to die within a year. She left the palace and lived with her husband and in-laws in the forest. As a devoted wife and daughter-in-law, she left no stone unturned in taking care of her family. On the last day of the year, Sabitri accompanied Satyaban when he left for work. While cutting wood, Satyaban felt dizzy and fell from a tree. Yama, the God of death, appeared to take away Satyaban’s soul. Sabitri pleaded to Yamaraj for her husband’s life and didn’t let him go. If he took away the soul of her husband, she would also follow, Sabitri said. Yamaraj, moved by Sabitri’s devotion, restored the life of her husband. Soon Satyaban regained his lost kingdom also.

RASHMI REKHA DAS, OP