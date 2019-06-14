Bhubaneswar: Kendriya Sahitya Akademi Friday announced the name of the winners for this year’s Kendriya Sahitya Akademi Award. This year, two authors from Odisha, Birendra Kumar Samantray and Sisira Behera, have been selected for the prestigious awards.

Also, the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi announced the names of 22 winners of Bal Sahitya Puraskar and 23 winners of the Yuva Puraskar for 2019.

While Birendra Kumar Samantray will receive the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar for contribution in the field of literature, Sisira Behera will be conferred the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for his literary criticism Bimugdha Uccharana.

The Bal Sahitya Puraskar in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper-plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000 will be presented to the writers at a special function in New Delhi November 14, which is celebrated as the Children’s Day.However, the date for conferring the Yuva Puraskar has not been announced yet.

Last year, the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award 2018 was presented to well-known educationists and literary critics Dasarathi Das, Gaganendra Nath Das, Haladhar Nag and Prafulla Tripathy.