Keonjhar: Keonjhar-Bhubaneswar fast passenger has been cancelled from May 25 till May 31 owing to the ongoing work on doubling of railway track.

Bhubaneswar-Keonjhar fast passenger has also been put under cancellation for the same time period, a press notification issued by East Coast Railways (ECOR) said.

The notification added that modernisation work pertaining to safety – that are needed for doubling the tracks would be carried out during the said period between Kapilas Road and Salagaon stations. This has necessitated the cancellation of both the up and down trains.

PNN