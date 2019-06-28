Keonjhar: Unscheduled power cuts and low voltage are routine for residents of Keonjhar town. But the Nesco authorities have failed to sort out the issues.

A new grid sub-station has been set up at Ranki-Thkurpatana, but surprisingly it has not been made functional.

Locals alleged that power is cut for 10 to 15 times a day. The power is currently supplied from a small grid at Palaspanga, 20 km away from the Keonjhar town.

Locals have agitated several times in the past over power cuts and demanded operation of the new grid sub-station.

The new grid station has two transformers with 20 MVA. Locals and experts said that if power is supplied from this new grid, about 70 per cent of the power cuts and low voltage problems will be sorted out.

Locals wondered that why this new sub-station has not been operationalised although it has been ready.

Narayan Das, superintending engineer of Nesco, explained that there had been delay on part of the NHAI to give permission for power transmission.

“All necessary documents about the grid have been furnished to the NHAI. The power supply from grid will be possible only after the green signal is given by the NHAI,” he added.

PNN