Bengaluru: After revealing the name of his first child a few days ago, ‘K.G.F. – Chapter 1’ actor Yash has announced that he and his wife Radhika Pandit are expecting their second child.

The Kannada actor took an innovative way to announce his wife’s pregnancy with a video of their first-born daughter Ayra making cute poses for the camera.

“Hi everyone, Arya here, you guys won’t believe what I just heard. They said my dad had speed, but this? Wait a minute! Is it too early? Or too late to announce? But I am sure you guys will be happy!

“I am too, my parents are due for baby number two. Hold on…Does that mean I have to share my toys? That’s okay..Swag se karenge uska swagat! – Ayra Yash,” read a text over the video.

Sharing the same video, Radhika captioned it: ‘Round 2.’

IANS