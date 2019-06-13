Pattamundeai: With the state reeling under a severe heat wave, the residents of Khadia panchayat in Pattamundeai block are facing an acute water shortage.

Sources said around 2,000 people of Khadia are struggling for drinking water. They said despite repeated requests to the PHED Department to provide water, the officials have done nothing.

When the Pattamundeai Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department (RWDS) Executive Engineer was contacted, he said the Kakharuni Sarpanch had stopped water supply through pipes to Khadia panchayat as the water level in the Khakaruni overhead drinking water tank is less than what is required. The three tube-wells in the village are also out of order.

The villagers said the pipe from the Khakaruni overhead tank to Khadia panchayat had developed a crack and drinking water was leaking. The villagers said that due to the lack of maintenance by the Department they are facing water leakage problems.

The PHED Department said there are six taps in the village. But the villagers said there were no taps. The villagers urged the Department to repair the pipe and solve the drinking water problem.

