Berhampur: Students of Khallikote University have alleged faulty evaluation of their last semester exams and expressed displeasure over it Tuesday.

Students of Chhatrapur Government College, Binayak Acharya College and Gopalpur College said there was an error in the results of the previous semester’s exams.

The students said they had complained about it to the University authorities, and they had assured the students that they would investigate the matter. But nothing seems to have been done, the students said.

Now the same fault was found in the results of the latest semester. The students said they had approached Vice-Chancellor Prof. Amerendra Acharya regarding this.

The students said there must be an error in the evaluation of answer sheets. They said that students who secured 80 per cent in the entire examination have failed only in one subject. As a result they cannot apply for higher studies and will lose a year.

They said that while all semester results were published online, the results of one semester were published offline. The results of two to three semesters are published at one go, and this creates problems for students in improving results, they said.

The students demanded that the Vice-Chancellor should look into the matter as the future of students depends on exam results.

Considering the importance of the matter, Vice-Chancellor Amrendra Mohapatra instructed the Comptroller of Examinations to solve the matter as soon as possible.

He said if students filed written complaints through Principals, then the varsity will reevaluate their answer sheets.

The VC instructed the Comptroller of Examination to publish results fully either online or offline.

