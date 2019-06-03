Los Angeles: ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star Khloe Kardashian finally attended her first high school prom, at 34.

The reality TV personality was invited by a huge fan, a student named Narbeh, who runs Kardashian fan accounts on Twitter and Instagram, to his high school dance in California, last Saturday, reports CNN.

“My very first prom and I went with the best date ever @NarbehKardash! We had so much fun! How handsome is my date?” Khloe wrote on Twitter.

My very first prom and I went with THE BEST date ever @NarbehKardash !!!!! We had so much fun!!! How handsome is my date??? pic.twitter.com/LohG4cXKU2 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 2, 2019

Narbeh also shared photographs of from the dance, dressed in matching black attire, on his dedicated Instagram fanpage with about 240,000 followers.

Taking Kardashian as his date was an unforgettable experience, Narbeh said in an Instagram post.

The pair went through the typical prom rituals, including clicking photographs before the dance, pinning on the boutonniere and corsage, and taking images in a photo booth at the event. Kardashian also met Narbeh’s family.

Narbeh has previously met Kardashian in 2018 and the two have exchanged messages online, including when the star wished him happy birthday.

IANS

