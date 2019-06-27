Bhubaneswar: Khurda district which hosts a large number of industries and other commercial institutions seems to be the most vulnerable and most deadly place for fire accidents as it leads the chart of maximum deaths to the fire mishaps.

As per government statistics submitted by the state revenue and disaster management department over last four years, the state lost a total of 285 lives due to fire accidents. Khurda district seems to be leading when it comes to maximum reported death cases from fire mishaps.

As per the report, Khurda registered a total of 40 deaths over last four years. On the other hand the second highest of 34 deaths were reported from Mayurbhanj district. The other district which are among the top five districts in terms of reported deaths due to fire accidents included Keonjhar (25), Jajpur (19) and Kendrapara (15).