New Delhi: Kia Motors, the world’s 8th largest automaker, Thursday forayed into Indian market with their most anticipated car Seltos in New Delhi. The new car, which oozes contemporary and stylish design with plush and spacious interiors, will be available in global markets in the first half of next year.

The vehicle boasts many firsts for world, India and the segment with class leading safety features, making the vehicle capable of disrupting the segment and create a niche for itself. Kia Seltos is equipped with Smartstream, a third-generation powertrain developed for high efficiency and powerful performance.

“India is crucial market for Kia Motors overall growth story and will play an important role in expanding our global footprint,” CEO-President of Kia Motors Corporation Han-Woo Park said. “We are excited to pursue our India journey with Kia Seltos which is crafted and built keeping in mind the Indian customers and their needs. We believe that Seltos is all set to propel Kia into becoming one of India’s prominent automobile players in the years to come,” he added.

The price of the car has not been officially announced but country head of Sales and Marketing Manohar Bhat said it will range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 17 lakh.

The Seltos’ Smartstream, a third generation BS VI compliant powertrain, boosts efficiency and performance. By offering BSVI diesel and petrol engines, the model reiterates Kia Motors’ commitment to cleaner mobility solutions. The vehicle comes in petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel variants and will offer three automatic transmission options — IVT, (Intelligent continuously variable transmission) 7DCT, 6AT and, along with 6 Speed Manual transmission – giving users options to choose the combo that conforms to their driving style.

The car’s exterior flaunts bold, distinctive and dynamic design. The mid-SUV sports a wide Tiger nose grille, one of the most unique and recognisable design elements of Kia Motors’ world-class design philosophy.

Kia Seltos is also equipped with the globally famous UVO connect, an advanced connected car technology that offers an array of convenience and safety features. The UVO boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories namely navigation, safety and security, vehicle management, remote control and convenience.

On the safety side, the Seltos gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM and is built on robust structure made of Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) that fortifies the Seltos’s core and keeps occupants safe in the event of a crash.

Kia aims to reach out to every possible customer and provide the best possible care for them even in the remotest corners of the country. The company plans to begin retail sales with the highest number of touchpoints for any new car entrant in India. The company will cater to its customers through 265 Customer touch points owned by Kia authorised dealer partners, spread across 160 cities.