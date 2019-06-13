Bhubaneswar: Kia Motors Wednesday said their first mid-SUV for India, Seltos, will be launched June 20. Manohar Bhat, Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India, told reporters here: “The Company is all set to host the world premiere of the much-awaited Seltos, its first car for India, June 20, 2019 and delivery will be started from August.”

“Seltos will provide high-tech features including 10.25-inch touch screen infotainment and Sound Mood Lighting. Drawing inspiration from India and the ‘powerful’ face of India’s very own ‘Royal Bengal Tiger’, the car will come with Kia’s famous and the most distinctive feature Tiger Nose Grille,” Bhat said.

The Kia Seltos will be manufactured at the 536-acre Anantapur Kia plant located in Andhra Pradesh. The plant has an annual installed capacity of producing over 3,00,000 vehicles and will create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region. The company has invested around $1.1 billion to set up all infrastructure.

The plant is also capable of producing hybrid and electric vehicles. “We are ready to manufacture E-vehicle in this plant but there should be demand and should have good infrastructure to set up stations,” Bhat said.

The company is targeting to manufacture at least 5 models by 2021. “With a target of launching a new car every six to nine months after the launch of the first product in India, which is scheduled in the second half of this year, Kia is planning to expand its portfolio to at least 5 models by 2021 and aims to be a leading player in the fastest growing automotive market in the world,” he added.