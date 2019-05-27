Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani has landed her first ‘in and as’ film — ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’.

‘Indoo Ki Jawani’. My first ‘In and As’. So excited to collaborate with Emmay Entertainment, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephen and Abir Sengupta for the first time and it had to be as special as Indoo. We need all your love and support for this one,” Kiara tweeted Monday.

#IndooKiJawani My first In and As😁 So excited to collaborate with @EmmayEntertain @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @ashesinwind @ryanmstephen #AbirSengypta for the first time & it had to be as special as Indoo❤️we need all your love & support for this one🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AhZnZmZmZ6 — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) May 27, 2019

She can’t wait to get started on the project. Nikkhil Advani says it is a ‘cracker script’ by writer-director Abir Sengupta.

IANS