Mumbai: Kiara Advani is busy in promoting her upcoming film ‘Kabir Singh’ in which Shahid Kapoor stars in the lead role. The songs and trailer of the film have been very well received by Hindi movie buffs.

This movie is a remake of the Telugu superhit film ‘Arjun Reddy’ which is an intense love story. Kiara is not a lead character in the film but plays a pivotal role.

And during the film’s promotion, Kiara revealed at what age she had her first affair.

Responding to the query she said, “When I was in class 10, I was in love for the first time and my first affair started. Although we soon broke off because then I was in class 10th. My mother was also very angry with me because at that time I could not afford because I was in class 10 and she wanted me to pay attention to my studies.”

However, when Kaira was asked about the rumors of link-ups, she said, “Earlier, I used be disappointed by reading such news in the newspaper but now I laugh at them and enjoy it. Over time, I realized that this is a part of our industry.”

On professional front, Kiara is currently working in the Hindi remake of another superhit film ‘Kanchana’, which is named ‘Lakshmi Bomb’. Akshay Kumar will be seen in the lead role in this film. Kiara’s latest movie ‘Kabir Singh’ is going to release June 21.

PNN/Agencies