Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani, who is currently taking the box office by storm with her recent release “Kabir Singh”, is gearing up for a film with filmmaker Karan Johar titled “Guilty” in which she is all “hipster and forceful”.

Karan, who had earlier worked with Kiara for a segment in the Netflix anthology film “Lust Stories”, took to his social media Tuesday to announce his next project with the actress.

Sharing an image of Kiara on Instagram, KJo wrote: “I feel so proud of you @kiaraaliaadvani! A super journey from lust to intense love to now hipster and forceful! Here’s announcing @dharmaticent’s first feature for @netflix_in ‘GUILTY’!”

“Directed by @ruchinarain! Gratitude to NETFLIX for being a rockstar platform and always on fleek with the times! And to the rocking force who bears all my creative tantrums and silently rocks and rules the motions!

“@apoorva1972 and to the constantly ticking solid mind of @somenmishra who heads our fictional development at @dharmaticent! Our journey into the digital domain begins. May the force of good content always empower and bless us. And let’s end by saying @kiaraaliaadvani you go girl!”

Directed by Ruchi Narain, “Guilty” explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly guilty in such circumstances. The film is scheduled to release later this year.

Kiara has an impressive line-up of films which includes – “Good News”, “Laxmmi Bomb”, “Shershaah” and “Indoo Ki Jawani”.