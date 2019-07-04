Nimapara: A five-year-old child died of snakebite at Dihabari Bedabanta Sahi here Thursday.

Family sources said Madhav Swain was asleep when a poisonous snake bit him late Wednesday night. “He (Madhav) was sleeping near me. I didn’t notice any unusual behaviour through the night. However, in the morning I was taken aback to find him unconscious. We rushed him to a nearby healthcare facility where my son was declared ‘brought dead’,” the victim’s mother says as tears roll down her cheeks.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body to Chari Chhak hospital for autopsy.

Later in the day, the victim’s maternal uncle Prafulla Kumar Swain approached the police which registered a case (9/19) of unnatural death.

Meanwhile, the incident has sent shockwaves in the locality.