Khurda/ Nirakarpur: Police Friday morning recovered the skeletal remains of a young man from a forested area near Badapokharia and Ugratara square in Khurda district.

According to a source in the police, the deceased has been identified as Rabi Pradhan (20) of Kalyanpur village under Sarankul police limits in Nayagarh district.

Nirakarpur police and Sarankul police have launched a joint probe into the incident.

According to a source, Rabi went out on his motorcycle June 14 – the day of Raja festival and never returned. The same day, while his mother called him as he was getting late to return home, he told her of his life being in danger. He also informed her that Jyotirmaya Mohanty and Srinibas Patra of Kalyanpur village were following him.

A day later, Rabi’s mother had registered a complaint with the Sarankul police alleging that her son had been kidnapped. Police after registering a case (Case No-43/19) had launched an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Rabi was murdered by putting burning tyres on him somewhere in Badapokharia area.

