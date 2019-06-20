Kuamara (Mayurbhanj): Kidney disease has reportedly spread in the tribal-dominated Nuasahi of Jaipur panchayat under Gopabandhunagar block in Mayurbhanj district.

This has triggered panic among the villagers. A medical team visited the village Wednesday and took stock of the situation.

The medical team met the people affected by kidney disease and checked their health.

In the last two years, five people have died of kidney disease while 10 persons are undergoing treatment.

Apart from kidney ailment, over 100 people in the village were learnt to have been affected by tuberculosis.

Ruhia Singh, 60, and Dukhar Singh, 55, of the village died of kidney disease May 19 and May 20.

Five months ago, Sudan Singh, 40, and Sukamani Singh, 60, had died of the ailment in the village.

Among the affected are Chandra Mohan Singh, 55, Babita Singh, 45, Manguli Singh, 60, Bidu Singh, 60, Sukadev Behera, 35, Pandaram Singh, 40, and Bale Singh, 55.

As most of the villagers belong to poor economic background, they are unable to afford the treatment expenses for the disease.

The villagers said that after undergoing preliminary treatment at hospitals at Baripada and Balasore, they adopt either herbal treatment or seek the help of traditional healers.

About two months ago, 10 people had died of kidney disease in Puruna Baripada panchayat.

Meanwhile, villagers have demanded free medical treatment for the affected people.