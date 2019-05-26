BHUBANESWAR: Around 300 kids participated in a drawing and fancy dress competition organised by Esplanade One as part of its ‘Summer of Happyness’ programme here Sunday.

The drawing competition was based on dinosaurs which excited the young talents greatly. The children explored their imagination and drew multiple vivid art pieces depicting the imaginary world of the mighty creature.

A fashion show cum fancy dress competition was organised on similar lines. Children displayed their keen sense of fashion in a myriad of getups and costumes. A moving baby dinosaur was the show stopper of the event.

Moving at a sedate pace all over the mall, it made its presence felt with growls and snarls. “The dinos will be displayed for a month now and all are welcome to come and enjoy their company,” said marketing head Shayma Jha.

Many parents were seen reminiscing their childhood and enjoying the event. Next week, there would be a workshop on dinosaurs and an open mike where all are invited to speak on the topic.

Centre head Partha Pratim Nayak said, “The happy faces of our customers are the treasures we create.” Ankush Maharana, a seven-year-old participant, said, “I had first seen dinos in the movie ‘Jurassic Park’. I would use those memories in this drawing competition where we have to draw dinosaurs. I am quite happy to participate with other kids.”