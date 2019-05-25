BHUBANESWAR: A summer magic class was organised by India’s Got Talent sensation Bishnu Prasad at a hotel here Saturday.

The classed were organised keeping in view the long summer holidays and growing interest among children for magic. Children in the age group of 6-16 years can participate in these classes till May 31. It is conducted in two batches: 10am-12noon and 5pm-7pm.

The fee structure for the magic classes has been fixed at Rs 3000. Magic props and other materials will be provided to the children during the classes. All the workshops were organised under the watchful eyes of India’s Got Talent season-8 semi-finalist Prasad.

The city-based magician has started collaborating with schools to hold summer camps where he teaches magic tricks to students. The kids showed a lot of enthusiasm for this craft. “They can learn it as a hobby and can also practice it in the future if they want to build a career in the field,” said Prasad.

“One can learn immensely through sincere practice at the camp. One can augment his technique and presentation. You’ll learn how to be more natural and relaxed on stage. You’ll gain assurance, both as a magician, and on a personal level. Things you learn at a magic camp will have implications for your ability in real-life areas like public speaking, and careers such as business, marketing and other fields,” added Prasad.

One of the kids Syed Azlam Ali said, “The camp organised by magician Bishnu Prasad has been nothing short of magical. Each day, we learn cool magic tricks and take home magic folders and customized tricks.” The students are taught for two hours each. At the camp, students learn more than just tricks. They learn improvisations with cards, coins, rope, rubber bands, cups and balls among others. Throughout the process, students gain skills like public speaking. “The workshops will surely enhance their self confidence. They will be able to do wonders in the field of magic,” a parent said.

One of the parents Indrani Mishra said, “While there are plenty of summer camps around which deal with dance, music, art and craft, swimming and other sporting activities, there’s a growing need to go beyond these. These summer classes are a step in the right direction.”

“My daughter’s school will hold summer camps soon where she will learn magic tricks. She has grasped a lot of new things in these summer camps over the years. It’s very important for parents to let their kids learn as many things as possible, and so I have decided to make my kid join this summer camp to learn something special,” she added.